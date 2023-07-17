Farm Weekly
Home/News

Kristen Huey's clients range from Three Springs to Westonia and down to Margaret River

By Mel Williams
July 17 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristen Huey grew up in Brisbane and developed an interest in agriculture after reading a paper about how to feed the world in coming years.
Kristen Huey grew up in Brisbane and developed an interest in agriculture after reading a paper about how to feed the world in coming years.

The only real limitations in life are set by your own imagination, according to Kristen Huey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.