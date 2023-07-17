The only real limitations in life are set by your own imagination, according to Kristen Huey.
The agribusiness executive at Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) expects great things from the projects she puts her name to and makes sure she selects these ventures with great care and consideration.
"I regularly look for new challenges and projects that allow me to test my personal limits and grow as a professional," Ms Huey said.
She grew up in Brisbane and developed an interest in agriculture after reading a paper about how we are going to feed the world in coming years.
"The complexity of this problem greatly interested me and I was attracted to the myriad of ways to find solutions," she said.
Ms Huey started in the finance sector in 2006 and went into agribusiness to further explore the conditions farmers worked in - in terms of commodity pricing, environmental risks, innovation and boosting productivity to increase production.
She said having an agribusiness role enabled her to see how growers were managing these - and other - variables in their business.
"I started with CBA in a corporate finance position and now I support people on farms and in other agribusinesses," Ms Huey said.
"This ranges from rock lobsters to broadacre cropping, livestock and horticulture."
Ms Huey's clients cover most of Western Australia - from Three Springs to Westonia and down to Margaret River.
"I spend a lot of time in my car and this gives me a real appreciation of how spread out regional WA is," she said.
"I chase the sun in the morning and then again at night.
"I love the different landscapes at various times of the year - from the sandbanks at Lancelin to the lush green pastures in the South West.
"The environment is always changing.
"I especially love seeding time when there is so much opportunity for the season ahead."
At the moment Ms Huey is managing a portfolio of primary producers who are based across a broad area.
"I make sure their finance services are what they need for their business growth," she said.
"We discuss their production, the market conditions, opportunities and risks.
"We need to look at the integration of banking services into their operation and family to get the right structures in place."
A couple of topical issues right now include carbon farming and cyber security and Ms Huey said farmers needed to be well versed in both.
She said banking was also continuing to be heavily regulated, with a lot of paperwork that needed to be carefully considered.
"I enjoy sitting with my customers and talking them through the processes," Ms Huey said.
"I find it very fulfilling to discuss with them their performance during the previous year and what lies ahead.
"It is a privilege to be involved in their business and financial planning."
Ms Huey is a mum and in her spare time likes to read.
She is involved in the Cancer Council of WA and Cancer Australia as a consumer representative.
This came about when she moved to WA and was looking for a way to be involved in the community.
Outside of her work hours Ms Huey reviews medical research grants.
"I can do this at night and on the weekends and have been involved now for about eight years," she said.
