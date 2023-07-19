TWO new canola hybrids from Pacific Seeds are set to enter the market for the 2024 cropping season, providing growers with exciting new options.
The new hybrids - Hyola Defender CT and Hyola Continuum CL - provide outstanding yield performance, high disease resistance, elevated oil content, and enhanced weed control flexibility, delivering significant benefits to Integrated Weed Management (IWM) strategies.
According to Pacific Seeds, both hybrids have shown exceptional performance results in independent industry trials over several years and provide farmers with additional tools for maximising profitability, sustainability and flexibility.
AgGrow Agronomy and Research director Barry Haskins, Griffith, New South Wales and Pacific Seeds national canola technical manager Justin Kudnig, said they were impressed by the performance of the new hybrid Hyola Continuum CL which yielded 5.625 tonnes per hectare in 2022 AgGrow research canola trials.
Hyola Continuum CL is an early-mid maturity Clearfield hybrid and provides wide environmental adaptability with "excellent" grain oil potential.
They predict Continuum CL has the potential for strong yields, and demonstrates adaptability to growing regions with a range of 1.0-5.5 t/ha.
Continuum CL has a blackleg rating of 'R' and enables growers to apply Clearfield herbicides OTT1, with the added advantage of planting into fields with group 2 Imidazolinone soil residues.
In comparison, Defender CT is a mid-season maturity hybrid which delivers remarkable grain yield, robust plant vigour and a very high grain oil content.
Hyola Defender CT features dual stacked herbicide tolerance, enabling growers to apply over-the-top applications of Clearfield and Triazine herbicides.
This tolerance gives the added advantage that the canola can be planted into fields with group 2 Imidazolinone and group 5 Triazine herbicide soil residues.
It also has an impressive blackleg rating of 'R' - thanks to its "distinctive" tri-group resistance.
Pacific Seeds said the Defender CT performance is closely aligned with the Hyola Blazer TT variety.
Harvesting is made easy with the new variety, as it has uniform flowering at a manageable height.
Hyola Defender CT and Hyola Continuum CL will be commercially available in 2024.
