Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Pacific Seeds announces two new hybrid canola varieties

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
July 19 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AgGrow Agronomy and Research director Barry Haskins (left), Griffith, New South Wales and Pacific Seeds national canola technical manager Justin Kudnig, said they were impressed by the performance of the new hybrid Hyola Continuum CL which yielded 5.625 tonnes per hectare in 2022 AgGrow research canola trials.
AgGrow Agronomy and Research director Barry Haskins (left), Griffith, New South Wales and Pacific Seeds national canola technical manager Justin Kudnig, said they were impressed by the performance of the new hybrid Hyola Continuum CL which yielded 5.625 tonnes per hectare in 2022 AgGrow research canola trials.

TWO new canola hybrids from Pacific Seeds are set to enter the market for the 2024 cropping season, providing growers with exciting new options.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Peart

Jasmine Peart

Journalist

Jasmine is a earnest listener and a passionate advocate for justice. She feels privileged to be trusted by farmers across Western Australia to tell their truth.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.