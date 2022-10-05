Farm Weekly
Poll Dorset sells for $1500 at Lawrence family's on-property Canternatting ram sale at Southern Brook

By Tamara Hooper
October 5 2022 - 3:00am
At the Canternatting Poll Dorset studs sixth annual onfarm sale last week was (L-R) Canternatting stud co-principal Nathan Lawrence, holding son Marley, 1, Elders auctioneer Roger Fris, Mack Lawrence, 5, brother Veejay Lawrence, 8, Elders district wool manager Breanna Hayes, Elders work experience student Chloe Venz, Murdoch University ag science, top-priced buyer Scott McPherson and son Jye, Jennacubbine, with the $1500 top-priced Canternatting Poll Dorset stud ram.

KNOCKING their prior sales records out of the shed, the sixth annual on-property Canternatting Poll Dorset ram sale at Southern Brook saw figures lift across the board, with smiles on the faces of everyone in attendance.

