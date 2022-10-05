KNOCKING their prior sales records out of the shed, the sixth annual on-property Canternatting Poll Dorset ram sale at Southern Brook saw figures lift across the board, with smiles on the faces of everyone in attendance.
The Lawrence family again offered 40 quality sires for sale and was rewarded for its commitment to breeding quality Poll Dorsets for more than 45 years.
This year's top price of $1500 was the highest in the stud's history and was a healthy $500 up from the previous sale, with the average price of $956, up $125 from last year's results.
Achieving a full clearance in 2021, the Lawrences had four rams that remained unsold at auction, however, the overall sale gross increased by more than $1000, despite the 90 per cent clearance and one less buyer participating, highlighting the value of the genetics offered.
Of the 20 registered buyers, which also included those registered for the inaugural Bailup Downs Afrino stud sale, held in conjunction with the Canternatting stud by invitation, 10 buyers secured their Poll Dorset requirements.
Elders auctioneer Roger Fris said the result was pleasing and definitely well-deserved.
"The quality of the Poll Dorset rams here today was as always excellent," Mr Fris said.
"There was good solid competition throughout the catalogue, with a good crowd in attendance.
"The Canternatting sale is going from strength-to-strength."
Mr Fris said the results were testament to the investment the Lawrences have put into their stud breeding.
The majority of the buyers were regular and return buyers who have been purchasing the Canternatting bloodline for a long time and are very satisfied with the results they are receiving.
This year's $1500 top-priced ram was lot 13, a large sire weighing in at an impressive 117.5 kilograms, with scanning figures of 45 millimetre eye muscle depth (EMD) and 4.4mm fat.
The ram came under solid competition from several buyers to eventually be secured by long-term Canternatting client, Scott McPherson, PR & LR McPherson & Son, Jennacubbine.
Mr McPherson went on to purchase four rams for an average of $1325 and this included one of the equal $1400 second top-priced rams of the day.
The equal second top-priced ram, was also the second highest weighted ram of the sale at 122.5kg, with 44.8mm EMD and 6.4mm fat.
Mr McPherson said he was very happy with the results he was achieving with the progeny he bred.
"We have been with the Lawrences ever since we got into breeding prime lambs," Mr McPherson said.
"I like the really good eye muscle of the rams."
He said this year's sheep breeding decisions were directly related to the increased input costs expected next year.
"We are holding back a few more ewes this year," Mr McPherson said.
"We are looking at about 200 more.
"We want to make good use of the stubble/feed also.
"This will hopefully offset the expected increase in fertiliser prices."
The other $1400 ram tipped the scales at 129kg, accompanied by 46mm EMD and 5.6mm fat.
This ram was secured by Smith & Daughters, Southern Brook, who also purchased a second ram for $1000, making an average of $1200.
The volume buyer was repeat client, Daniel Bailey, Nukering Pastoral Co, Beverley.
Mr Bailey purchased a total of nine Poll Dorset sires, to a top of $1000 and for an average of $889.
He has been buying the Canternatting rams for about four years and likes their proven performance in his commercial crossbred enterprise.
Elders territory manager Avon Valley, Lynton Saunders, purchased seven rams for Kunine Grazing, Northam, to a top of $1100 and for an average of $857.
Mr Saunders said Kunine was a new client which had only recently made the foray back into sheep breeding.
"They asked for larger bodied rams," Mr Saunders said.
"They will be used over Merino ewes."
Local Grass Valley clients, T & L O'Driscoll & Sons, purchased four Poll Dorset sires to a top of $1100 and an average of $925.
It is hard to argue with results that just keep improving each year and that is exactly what Canternatting stud is experiencing.
Stud co-principal Allen Lawrence said they were extremely happy with the results of their onfarm sale, especially since they achieved their highest prices ever.
"We want to thank all our clients for their support," Mr Lawrence said.
"We always have such great local support and were happy our clients were able to fulfill their requirements today."
