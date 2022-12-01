Farm Weekly
Steers make $2085 at WALSA Boyanup sale

By Rob Francis
December 1 2022 - 4:00pm
Vendors Trevor (left) and Lesley Houden, Oakview Farm, Crooked Brook and their livestock agent Alex Roberts, Elders Boyanup, with the Houdens champion Charolais pen at the WALSA weaner sale at Boyanup last week.

QUALITY lifted considerably at the WALSA weaner sale at Boyanup last week, helped by the concerted effort of Charolais breeders competing for the champion Charolais pen.

