QUALITY lifted considerably at the WALSA weaner sale at Boyanup last week, helped by the concerted effort of Charolais breeders competing for the champion Charolais pen.
The champion pen was awarded by judge Bill McNair, Boyup Brook, to heifers from Trevor, Lesely and Rick Houden, Oakview Farm, Crooked Brook, sold in the Elders section.
First and second places in the Nutrien Livestock catalogue went to John Ronzio and MF & MA Hutton, respectively.
Second place in Elders went to one of the many pens of quality calves sold by C & C Minson.
A total of 1328 calves were penned between Elders and Nutrien Livestock.
SALE SUMMARY:
Nutrien Livestock
Elders
Overall steers topped at $2085 and 664c/kg with heifers reaching $1931 and 544c/kg.
While Nutrien Livestock penned the larger number on the day, they were lighter weights on average with the combined steers and heifers averaging 318kg to average $1703 and 534c/kg.
Elders presented fewer numbers of 383 head but their section averaged 354kg to make $1834 at 516c/kg.
Compared with the previous sale, there was little difference in values, with liveweight prices within a couple of cents per kilogram.
The top heifer price in Elders' section, the champion Charolais winners, actually lifted around $180 over the top price of the last sale.
Nutrien Livestock
Nutrien Livestock was first in the sale and started with five Charolais steers of 350kg from EAD & DJ Mildenhall that were the first of many pens bought by Jock Embry, Nutrien Livestock, Margaret River, who paid $1855 at 530c/kg to get the sale off to a good start.
Mr Embry bought for about four different clients and took the volume buyer title, purchasing the first five pens for a lotfeeder order.
Five were from John Ronzio at $2020 and seven were sold by MF & MA Hutton, at $1998.
The top-priced steers in Nutrien Livestock's yarding were 10 Angus of 415kg, bought by volume buyer Jamie Davies, Kalgrains, Wannamal, costing $2077 at 500c/kg, paid for 415kg steers from S & R Latch.
Graham Brown was buying for his three accounts, starting with 10 Murray Grey steers from Hampden Farms weighing 312kg which cost $1653 at 530c/kg.
A grazier to secure several lines, Caris Park Grazing, Pinjarra, started with a line of 10 Hampden Farm greys of 317kg, costing $1711 at 540c/kg.
Another 10 joined these, costing $1696 and 550c/kg.
Mr Embry secured a pen of the Latch weaners paying $1996 at 518c/kg for the 385kg cattle.
Several pens of quality Angus from Tomasi Grazing, Karridale, attracted strong interest, topping at $1946 when Harvey Beef bid to 554c/kg for 11 steers weighing 351kg.
Mr Embry took two pens, paying up to 588c/kg for 14 weighing 319kg that cost $1877.
The best of the Angus steers from MJ & GM Aldridge were bought by Harvey Beef at $1971 when paying 588c/kg for the steers weighing 366kg.
McIntyre Ag, Waroona, had several pens for sale, taking them to more than 300 calves sold in the past three months.
Their first pen of 12 Charolais weighing 373kg sold at 520c/kg to cost Kalgrains $1943.
The next pen went the same way for $1938 and 524c/kg.
The pens of Angus sold by P & S Barbetti & Son topped at $1922 when Harvey Beef went to 558c/kg for the 344kg calves.
A pen of seven Charolais heifers weighing 385kg from MF & MA Hutton topped the Nutrien Livestock females when Mr Embry paid $1851 at 480c/kg for the 385kg females.
Mr Embry went on to secure the next seven pens of Charolais heifers for different clients, paying from $1540 to $1824 for the others from the Huttons offering, as well as from EB & G Quick and Empire Grazing.
AuctionsPlus competed all sale, securing a number of lines, including the top heifers in Nutrien Livestock for 532c/kg from MJ & MA Aldridge.
Elders
With added weight, the Elders section saw increased action from Kalgrain which bought 14 pens of steers in Elders.
This included the second top price of $2084 paid for eight steers from C & C Minson weighing 421kg at 494c/kg.
Another nine Minson steers weighing 362kg cost $2002 at 524c/kg.
Harvey Beef bought the top-priced pen of eight Charolais from the Minsons for $2085 with these weighing 447kg.
Also going to Kalgrains were eight steers weighing 387kg from Altham Pastoral, Busselton, making $2030 at 524c/kg.
Oakland Farm sold a line of eight Charolais weighing 393kg to Kalgrains for $2039, followed by another nine going to Mr Brown at $1928, bought for Ucarty Holdings.
Sale prices continued strongly well into the steers with Altham Pastoral selling seven weighing 423kg for $2075 when the 423kg steers sold at 490c/kg to Kalgrains. Glenwood Estate also saw their 10 black Simmental steers of 398kg head to Wannamal at $2077.
The best of the Mt Ferguson Grazing steers made $2006 with the 378kg Angus among Kalgrain's purchases.
The best of the Elders heifers made $1931 for Oakview Farm, Crooked Brook, when bought by Kalgrains, paying 468c/kg for the 412kg females.
Mr Embry bid to $1921 for eight sold by Altham Pastoral weighing 410kg, as well as paying $1883 for 11 heifers of 397kg from the Minsons.
The top of 544c/kg was paid for the second last pen for ten 282kg heifers from B & D Telini.
WHAT THE AGENT SAID:
Nutrien Livestock auctioneer and Capel agent Chris Waddingham said it was another high quality offering of weaner cattle presented for sale.
"In general terms there was a softening trend across the yarding," Mr Waddingham said.
"Even though there was new competition in the market, prices still softened.
"Interestingly the level of competition on individual pens decreased with a number of single bid sales occurring."
