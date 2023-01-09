Farm Weekly
Kimberley floods: Emergency barges sent with essentials

By Jasmine Peart
Updated January 9 2023 - 2:26pm, first published 1:53pm
The first barge to leave Dampier towards Broome, carrying five truck trailers comprising close to 110,000 kilograms of food supplies from Woolworths and Coles. Picture by DFES Media

EMERGENCY barges have been deployed to ship food and other essential supplies to vulnerable people in the Kimberley in response to the worst floods in Western Australia's history.

