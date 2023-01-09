THE co-ordination between various State governments and the trucking industry has been praised as "phenomenal," as both parties navigate immediate response to the Kimberley flooding emergency.
Last week Main Roads WA made available permits for triple road trains to allow larger trucks to move freight via Port Augusta, through South Australia and the Northern Territory to the north of WA.
This has enabled essential supplies to reach flood-affected and isolated areas.
Roads are the main mode of transport between communities in the Kimberley, according to Curtin University supply chain expert Associate Professor Elizabeth Jackson, which makes floods a matter of grave concern.
In previous disasters across Australia, experts and communities have criticised government response times and the lack of communication with involved industries, in what is usually a fast-moving situation.
"I think something that the general public are sick of these days is waiting for responses," Dr Jackson said.
"The government, the various State and federal governments do catch a fair bit of flack for not liaising with the industry.
"If the past three years has taught us anything, it's how slow responses can be with paperwork and compliance and when we have to move quickly, it can be a real inconvenience."
RELATED:
In contrast, the immediate response to the floods has been an example of "first-class industry and government responsiveness", she said.
As the flood situation worsened last week, both industry and government banned together to create a new route through two States to give essential products to those in need.
"What is so admirable about what the trucking companies are doing is, we mustn't forget the situation that they're in at present," Dr Jackson said.
Trucking companies are facing the "most incredible input prices" for diesel and they are also "desperately short" of drivers as a national industry.
Dr Jackson said it gave her goosebumps to think about how wonderful it was for an entire industry to offer support and move so quickly to help those in need.
"With the size of our industries of our transport and supply chain industries these days to make such agile and nimble changes so quickly, it is just phenomenal," she said.
"It's a real credit to the collaboration between industry and government on this occasion, and we need to repeat this in the future."
While watching the situation unfold last week, one of the first things Dr Jackson noticed was the threat to the Fitzroy Crossing bridge, on the Great Northern Highway, which was submerged as the Fitzroy River peaked at 15.81 metres and is now unusable due to flood damage.
Locals and transporters rely on the bridge to service the entire northern region.
"I'm perpetually worried by our reliance on land-based transport networks, such as road and rail," Dr Jackson said.
"When they're gone, we almost don't know what to do with ourselves.
"Because it's a reality that these events, whether they be floods or fires, are going to become the new normal.
"So the question I've got is, how do we keep going with our way of life that supports communities and enables businesses to thrive in an environment where our landscape is changing more quickly than we can create strategies to handle it?"
It is predicted to be an "enormous endeavour" to get Fitzroy Crossing's roads usable again, as they need to be sturdy enough to handle heavy trucks for goods and livestock exports - so the existing causeways aren't suitable.
The Kimberley Pilbara's Cattlemen's Association (KPCA) business development officer Lauren Bell said she was concerned about the long-term affect not having a direct route to port will have on pastoralists.
"Pastoralists rely very heavily on that bridge to get their cattle to markets, the port or the meat works - so if that doesn't get rectified, they'll have limited options with where they can send their cattle and limited options to get supplies in as well," Ms Bell said.
She also urged motorists to be aware when the roads start opening, as there will be a higher rate of wandering misplaced stock.
"We really want people to be careful on the roads, obviously, for their own sake, but also to minimise any more lost cattle," Ms Bell said.
For SES assistance call 132 500.
In a life threatening situation call 000.
For the latest flood information call 1300 659 210 or visit bom.gov.au/wa/flood.
Hazards in flood waters to community inclusive of sewerage, debris, dead livestock and other risks to be managed by remaining outside of water whenever possible.
Hazards of driving through flood waters to be managed by ensuring only attempted when road depths are known and are safe to do so.
Take precautions with wildlife including snakes, domestic including wild dogs, or livestock animals disturbed by flood waters.
Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins. During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.
Updates will be provided when the situation changes.
For more information visit www.emergency.wa.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.