Farm Weekly
Home/News

Steve Shirtcliffe at an AHRI talk last month discussed the future of herbicide resistance and weed control

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
March 29 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University of Saskatchewan professor Steve Shirtcliffe (left), with AHRI director professor Ken Flower.
University of Saskatchewan professor Steve Shirtcliffe (left), with AHRI director professor Ken Flower.

ATTACKING weeds with a rotary hoe could be the answer according to an overseas researcher.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Peart

Jasmine Peart

Journalist

Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.