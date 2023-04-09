Farm Weekly
AFGRI expands Wongan Hills' footprint

By Mal Gill
April 9 2023 - 10:00am
Tanner Driscoll (left) from sales, apprentice technician Jesse Durant, AFGRI Wongan Hills branch manager Brendan Barratt, new AFGRI Equipment Australia chief executive officer Wessel Oosthuizen, Bronte King, sales, Shane Durant, technician and Jesses dad, Sandra Hartley, administration, Kevin Coyne, service manager, Jacob Enin, apprentice technician and David Rowe, apprentice technician, in what will be the doorway into the new service centre at the branch. Picture by Mal Gill.
A THOUSAND square metres of concrete slab and a steel building frame above it signals a major transformation is underway at AFGRI Equipment's Wongan Hills branch.

