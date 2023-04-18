Farm Weekly
Home/News

Tilba Tilba, Codji Springs win breeders' group at Williams Gateway Expo

By Jodie Rintoul, Kane Chatfield, Tamara Hooper & Kyah Peeti
April 18 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Rintoul familys Tilba Tilba stud, Williams, was awarded first place in the Farm Weekly-sponsored Merino breeders group class at this years Act Belong Commit Williams Gateway Expo on Saturday. With the winning group of two rams and two ewes were Farm Weekly general manager Trevor Emery (left), Farm Weekly livestock manager Jodie Rintoul, judge Preston Clarke, Perth, Tilba Tilba stud principals Stuart and Andrew Rintoul, Geoff Hillman, Waroona, judge Steven Bolt, Claypans stud, Corrigin, Jessica Rintoul, Tilba Tilba stud and judge Paul Norrish, Angenup stud, Kojonup.
The Rintoul familys Tilba Tilba stud, Williams, was awarded first place in the Farm Weekly-sponsored Merino breeders group class at this years Act Belong Commit Williams Gateway Expo on Saturday. With the winning group of two rams and two ewes were Farm Weekly general manager Trevor Emery (left), Farm Weekly livestock manager Jodie Rintoul, judge Preston Clarke, Perth, Tilba Tilba stud principals Stuart and Andrew Rintoul, Geoff Hillman, Waroona, judge Steven Bolt, Claypans stud, Corrigin, Jessica Rintoul, Tilba Tilba stud and judge Paul Norrish, Angenup stud, Kojonup.

It was back to business as usual at the 2023 Act Belong Commit Williams Gateway Expo, with big numbers in attendance at the ever popular event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.