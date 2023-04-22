The sun was shining, the air was crisp and the sheep were ready to prove their breeding pedigree at the 2023 Act Belong Commit Williams Gateway Expo.
The British and Australasian Sheep Breeds section was once again set to prove the very definition of the word expo, it was large, it was an exhibition and it was a hive of activity throughout the day.
As always the sheep show was a big drawcard for the general public, seeing crowds constantly wandering over to see the action in the show ring and get up close and personal with the animals that are a huge part of the surrounding towns and communities.
The British and Australasian Sheep Breeds section is always very well supported by exhibitors and this year was no different with seven breeds, from 23 separate studs, strutting their stuff through the ring.
Across the competition there were 200 sheep that made up 175 entries, while the entries were down by about 10 from the previous year, the slight decrease was easily explained with the expo happening to fall on school holidays this year, resulting in the Western Australian College of Agriculture, Narrogin, sheep and student handlers, being notably absent.
Judges Laurie Fairclough, Stockdale Poll Dorset and White Suffolk studs, York and Brenton Addis, Yonga Downs White Suffolk stud, Broomehill, had their work cut out for them, with Mr Fairclough judging the Suffolk and White Suffolk classes and Mr Addis determining the Poll Dorset, Ile de France, South Suffolk, Texel and Wiltipoll breeds, before joining forces in the interbreed competition.
It was once again the White Suffolk and Poll Dorset breeds that were in the greatest numbers on the day, making up more than half the entries and exhibitors in the shed.
It was no surprise then that when it was time for the interbreed competition to roll around, the seven titles were broken up with four won by White Suffolks, two by Poll Dorsets and one by a Suffolk.
Shining brightly at the top of the pack was Ryan and Courtney Marwick's Codji Springs White Suffolk stud, Pumphreys Bridge.
Following on from a very successful month of March at the Wagin Woolorama, their results at the expo have certainly made this year one to remember for the Marwicks.
Having registered Codji Springs stud in 2019 and showing for the first time in 2020, recognition they had received for their sheep on the show circuit proved they were on a winner with their breeding program.
Going from strength to strength and garnering more success with each subsequent show - the Marwicks' Codji Springs champion White Suffolk ewe initially won its class ewes showing two or more teeth, before being sashed champion White Suffolk ewe then taking out the Grand champion White Suffolk title, advancing it to represent the breed against the other six penned.
The ewe was well deserving of its champion ribbons because it then proceeded to win the ultimate individual award of the day for the British and Australasian interbreed competition - the supreme champion interbreed exhibit.
Judge Laurie Fairclough said the ewe was a standout and young, so would develop even further, giving her so much potential.
"She was just an outstanding ewe," Mr Fairlcough said.
"She stands very square, has a great topline, has a great White Suffolk head and was just very correct.
"It is very hard to breed a ewe that is so correct, with all those great White Suffolk attributes.
"Her back end had plenty of muscling through the loin, she had great shoulders and stood absolutely perfectly."
Mr Addis said the White Suffolk ewe outshone the Poll Dorset ram that was crowned interbreed champion ram because he just could not find a fault in her at all.
"The ewe had a bit more finish on her and more presence, she was just an excellent example of the White Suffolk breed and on the day was the best sheep," Mr Addis said.
Showing the depth they have in their stud Mr Marwick said the supreme champion exhibit was not the same ewe that had won the supreme champion ewe of all breeds at Wagin Woolorama a month ago.
He said this Codji Springs ewe that won at the expo was part of an AI program and was sired by Ashmore 997.
The reserve champion interbreed ewe title went to the Sasimwa Suffolk stud, York, with its young ewe entry in the milk teeth class.
The ewe also won grand champion for the Suffolk breed at the 2023 Wagin Woolorama and reserve in the interbreed competition.
Mr Addis said the ewe stood and paraded itself very well."She has a great head, along with her shoulders and topline, with great depth that make her a great Suffolk type," Mr Addis said.
He said she would go on to produce very good quality lambs.
Sasimwa stud's Kay Cole said the ewe was out of an Advancer 438 sire.
The champion interbreed ram went to the grand champion Poll Dorset exhibited by the Shirlee Downs stud, Quairading.
The ram was out of the pairs class and was young, showing milk teeth only.
Mr Fairclough said the interbreed champion ram was also an excellent animal, with great depth and structure.
"The ram really was a credit to the breeder and an excellent animal, but the ewe just paraded so well and looked amazing, it was impossible to look past her," he said.
Moving into the final and most sought after prize in the interbreed competition is the group, and the sheer quality presented was outstanding.
The winning group belonged to Codji Springs White Suffolk stud, with the reserve going to the Shepherb family's Leween Poll Dorset stud, Narrogin.
Mr Fairclough said it had been a really close call deciding between the champion and reserve interbreed group of sheep.
"This decision could have gone either way," he said.
"It was the uniformity and structure of the White Suffolks that was hard to go by.
"They were so evenly matched and also consisted of the supreme interbreed exhibit, along with the champion ram."
The reserve champion interbreed group of Poll Dorset sheep were also praised by both judges, who said that the sheep still have time to grow and reach their potential, but were excellent as they were already.
"It is great to see the level of investment being made in breeding programs and the success being experienced."
White Suffolk
While not having the largest number of entries, missing out by just six, the White Suffolk breed was the most lauded with its sweep of four of the seven interbreed titles that were up for grabs.
There were a total of 50 entries from five studs that spanned the seven classes of the White Suffolk show catalogue.
The individual classes had up to eight entries, the pairs held four entries - amounting to eight sheep, and in the final class there were four group entries, seeing sixteen sheep lined up.
Overall it was an excellent line-up of White Suffolk sheep that showed the dedication the breeders had to producing quality commercially viable sheep.
When deciding on the champion ewe Mr Fairclough said the Codji Springs ewe had been an obvious choice from the moment the ewe entered the ring.
The reserve champion ewe exhibited by Max Whyte and Gail Cremasco, Brimefield stud, Kendenup, was another outstanding animal, with plenty of length and will "also certainly go on to breed some top quality rams and ewe lambs".
Mr Fairclough said the champion White Suffolk ram from Codji Springs, was a cracker of an animal.
The ram was sired by Codji Springs Firecracker 20/0083.
The reserve champion ram was shown by the Bingham family, Iveston stud, Williams.
Poll Dorset
The Poll Dorset breed section is consistently a strong presence at the Act Belong Commit Williams Gateway Expo British and Australasian Sheep Breeds competition and this year it did not disappoint.
Continuing its strong tradition, it had the largest number of entries out of the seven breeds once again.
The good numbers of entries saw some sections boosted to equate to 12 entries in a few classes and new Poll Dorset Association of Western Australia president, Brittany Bolt, was once again present and supporting the Poll Dorset breeders who showed their commitment to their breeding by participating in important industry events like the expo.
The Poll Dorset section was the first cab off the rank to start the day's events and judge Brenton Addis, said he was impressed with the quality on display from the first class through till the last.
Both the grand champion Poll Dorset, exhibited by the Shirlee Downs stud, Quairading, which was the champion Poll Dorset ram and the champion Poll Dorset ewe, exhibited by the Leween stud, had been entries selected from the pairs classes, not one of the individual entry classes.
Mr Addis said he knew as soon as he saw the ram come out into the ring that it was a quality ram.
"He came out as part of the pair of rams and just stood out, I noticed him immediately," he said.
"He has great twist in the hind quarter, a great Poll Dorset head and while he is not the biggest, he is very correct, a cracking ram."
Shirlee Downs stud principal Chris Squiers said the ram was paddock bred and was sired by Valma 103/2020.
The reserve champion interbreed ram title went to the Leween stud, Narrogin, for a ram of its own breeding that was also praised by Mr Addis.
"The reserve was an excellent ram," Mr Addis said.
"He just didn't quite match the champion calibre."
Mr Addis said the champion Poll Dorset ewe was great through the twist and topline, with excellent shoulders and very good on her feet.
Leween stud's Claire Shepherd said the ewe was sired by Palana 170 out of a Leween dam.
The reserve champion went to the Brimfield Poll Dorset stud, Kendenup.
The prestigious group class saw Leween stud once again walk away with the title for the breed, advancing to represent the Poll Dorset breed in the interbreed competition.
"They were a great, fleshy, impressive group," Mr Addis said.
"They were really eye-catching and you can see where the breeding is going."
This group of two rams and two ewes went on to be reserve champion interbreed group.
Suffolk
The Suffolk breed was very well-presented this year yet again with 27 entries in total across seven classes from four separate exhibiting studs.
With one less stud entering in the competition compared to last year, there were still classes with up to eight entries that entered the show ring for Mr Addis to judge.
With a parade of quality Suffolk rams and ewes, there was stiff competition from start to finish within the Suffolk judging, giving Mr Addis a tough decision to make in each class.
Taking out the best of breed title was the champion Suffolk ewe, entered by the Sasimwa Suffolk and White Suffolk stud, York, which went on to win the reserve champion interbreed ewe.
The ewe first won her first place sash in the ewe showing milk teeth only class, where it competed against five other ewes.
The ewe also won grand champion for the Suffolk breed at the 2023 Wagin Woolorama and reserve in the interbreed competition.
Mr Addis said the ewe paraded itself very well.
"She stood and paraded very well," he said.
"She has a great head, along with her shoulders and topline, with great depth that make her a great Suffolk type."
Mr Addis said she will go on to produce very good quality lambs.
Sasimwa stud's Kay Cole said that the ewe was out of an Advancer 438 sire.Reserve champion Suffolk ewe was also awarded to the Sasimwa stud.
Mr Addis said he really liked the reserve ewe's type.
"She presented herself very well," he said.
"She has great muscling and depth throughout and is very square from behind."
The pair of ewes showing milk teeth only from the Sasimwa stud also won a first place sash, from one other entry.
Mr Addis said they were well paired.
"They both had great muscling throughout and exceptional toplines," he said.
The group of two rams and two ewes was won by the Philipps family's Karinya Suffolk stud, Boyup Brook.
Mr Addis said the group was the most even and correct of the lot and deserved the first place ribbon.
The ram to be sashed, the grand champion was awarded to the Goldenover Suffolk and Ile de France stud, Cuballing.
The ram was in the largest class of the day, ram showing milk teeth only, born on or before June 30, with eight rams entered in total.
Mr Addis said the ram paraded itself very nicely.
"He was an exceptionally good ram," he said.
"He is very well kept together and he looked great.
"Overall he is a great sire."
The ram also won the Supreme Australasian exhibit at the 2023 Wagin Woolorama.
Reserve champion Suffolk ram was awarded to the Karinya stud.
Karinya stud's John and Julie Philipps said that he was out of Hopea 205028.
Mr Addis said overall he was a good ram.
"He presented himself very well and had good muscling throughout, I just couldn't place him over the grand champion," he said.
"He will go on to be an outstanding sire."
The pair of rams showing milk teeth only was awarded to the Batt family's Alibry Suffolk stud, Wagin.
Ile de France
Three studs represented the Ile de France breed, with a total of 21 head over seven classes.
The champion ram and ewe were both awarded to the Batt Family's Alcostro stud, Wagin, while the reserve ewe and ram sashes were taken out by the Goldenover stud.
When it came to the best of breed award, Mr Addis could not look past an Alcostro stud's homebred ram that won against its class of two other rams showing milk teeth only, born on or after July 1.
Mr Addis said this ram was a great example of the Ile de France breed.
"He has a great structure and exceptional fleshing throughout," he said.
"He has a very straight topline and a lot of muscle.
"He will be a great future sire."
The Goldenover studs reserve champion ram was given this sash due to being a bit over on his mouth.
"Apart from this, his frame is slightly bigger and his overall structure is brilliant," Mr Addis said.
"He has a great hindquarter and volume all over."
Goldenover stud's Ray Batt said that the ram is sired by Goldenover 192484.
Winning the first place sash for a pair of rams showing milk teeth only was awarded to the Alcostro stud.
The champion ewe, exhibited by Alcostro stud, was from a class of three ewes showing two or more teeth.
Mr Addis said the winning ewe had the most perfect structure.
"Very, very smooth shoulders and muscling over her spine put her in first place," he said.
"She has great shape and depth and is very square from the back."
Placing closely behind and winning the reserve sash was a ewe from a bigger class of ewes showing milk teeth only.Mr Addis said she had great structure.
"She was very well presented and was very square in the back end, with lots of muscle," he said.
Taking home two blue sashes for their winning pair of ewes showing milk teeth only and the group of two rams and two ewes showing milk teeth only, was the Monteray stud, Tambellup.
South Suffolk
There were two studs to enter into the South Suffolk competition this year, although there were only rams that were presented on the day, with a total of 10 entries over three classes.
The Bingham family's Iveston stud, Williams and the Kennedy family's Mia Springs stud, Dudinin, both had the pleasure of representing the breed on the day.
The best of breed champion was won by an Iveston sire, which also won the grand champion sash for the ram showing milk teeth only, born on or after July 1 class, that had four entries all up.
The Binghams said the winning ram was from a 2020 Ridgetop 668 sire.
Mr Addis said the ram was presented very well throughout the whole competition.
"The fleshing in his hindquarter and muscling over his spine was next to none, which placed him over the reserve champion ram," he said.
The reserve champion sash was awarded to a Mia Springs stud ram that is based on Iveston bloodlines.
Mr Addis said the sire was very good through the twist and presented himself very well.
The Kennedy family also won a blue first place sash for their pair of rams showing milk teeth only.
Mr Addis was impressed by the pair and said they both had very good toplines and muscling.
Texel
The Glover family, JimJan Texel stud, Boyup Brook, were the only exhibitors in the Texel competition, with five entries over five classes, two being pairs.
Although there was only a small team of entrants, there was no shortage of quality among the two rams and two ewes, which went on to then win and make up the group of two rams and two ewes showing milk teeth only.
The overall breed champion was taken out by a ewe that originally won champion ewe in her pair of ewes showing milk teeth only class.
Mr Addis said she was a good feminine Texel type.
"She had a great hindquarter and topline and won against the others because she had more fleshing," he said.
Reserve ewe was awarded to the remaining ewe from the winning pair of ewes, in which Mr Addis said she was a great ewe that presented herself well throughout the competition.
The grand champion ram sash was awarded to a sire from the ram showing milk teeth only, born on or before June 31 class.
Mr Addis said he had great length and was a true Texel type ram.
"He has a great Texel type head too, with great muscle and stood square the whole way through the competition," he said.
Taking home the reserve champion ribbon was the remaining JimJan ram from the winning and only pair of rams.
Wiltipoll
Stuart and Rose Young, Abasha Wiltipoll stud, Coolup, was the only stud to represent the Wiltipoll breed this year, when they entered one ram and four ewes over three classes.
An Abasha ewe dominated the competition, winning the grand champion ewe and the overall breed champion ribbons.
The ewe was out of Abasha Ezekiel.
Mr Addis said it was a big upstanding ewe that was a true type of the breed with outstanding shedding ability.
The reserve champion ewe was described by Mr Addis as having great carcase quality as well as shedding ability.
Taking out the grand champion ram sash was the only ram entrant in the Wiltipoll competition.
Mr Addis said the ram was structurally sound and has great meaty capacity, along with great shedding ability.
