LOCALS may run short on critical supplies, such as medicine and food, as severe weather restricts planes from flying into Fitzroy Crossing.
Planes attempted to fly from Broome this morning to flood affected areas, but were forced to turn around, leaving people on the ground stranded.
According to Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm, air runways have been closed and access is only available by helicopter.
There have been multiple rescues, with volunteers taking out five rescue boats and picking people out of communities, with six dialysis patients being transported to Broome.
"We've not seen rain like this for at least 100 years, it's shocking to see the water as high as it is," said Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson.
"We're certainly working very hard to make sure that people on the ground have all the support and assistance that they need.
"Overnight on Monday the Fitzroy Crossing bridge was badly damaged and the road to Broome blocked, raising questions of how trucks were going to deliver to the northern parts of the state."
Main Roads operations director Peter Sewell has said it is likely trucks will have to go through South Australia and Main Roads may have to utilise a downstream floodway as a "contingency" while repairs are underway, however, it will take weeks before flood levels are low enough for roads to be used again.
"If there's severe structural damage, then they're probably going to utilise the downstream floodway built in the 70s," Mr Sewell said.
DFES has had the Australian Defence Force in their state operation centre since last week, and are in discussions with what resources they can assist with.
Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. You can find me singing with great passion to Olivia Rodrigo in my spare time.
