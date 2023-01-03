Farm Weekly
Fitzroy Crossing flooding and severe weather sees planes cut off

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
Updated January 3 2023 - 10:25pm, first published 10:06pm
Severe weather has restricted planes from flying into Fitzroy Crossing. Photo by Callum Lamond, Fitzroy Crossing.

LOCALS may run short on critical supplies, such as medicine and food, as severe weather restricts planes from flying into Fitzroy Crossing.

